Ruble payments to be used more in Russia’s foreign trade: Kremlin

The Independent April 4, 2022 WORLD Leave a comment

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. File Photo

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Ruble payments will be used more in Russia’s foreign trade, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

“It is still a prototype system (of payments), but I’m confident that it will spread to new groups of goods as well, and it will play a larger role in our foreign trade,” Peskov said in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel.

When talking about ruble payments for Russian gas, Peskov said that buyers will pay in units “indicated in agreements,” but the final payment will be submitted to the seller, Russia’s gas industry giant Gazprom, in rubles by buying Russian rubles with these euros or U.S. dollars.

The ruble payments for Russian gas mean to ensure the security of Russia’s trade and not to spite anyone, he added.

Xinhua

