Rotary Uganda hails dfcu Bank for advancing community development

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Rotary Uganda has recognised dfcu Bank as a key corporate partner in advancing community development, in acknowledgement of the Bank’s growing role in delivering structured, impact-led programmes across the country.

The recognition was announced during a Rotary Uganda-hosted appreciation breakfast in Kampala, which brought together Rotary District leadership, corporate partners and development stakeholders to reflect on a year of collaboration and shared impact.

The engagement brought together Rotary District leadership, corporate partners and development stakeholders to reflect on a year of collaboration. For dfcu Bank, the event provided a platform to demonstrate how structured partnerships are enabling the Bank to move beyond traditional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards sustained, measurable impact.

Speaking at the event, Jimmy D. Mugerwa, Chairman, Board of Directors, dfcu Limited, emphasised the Bank’s deliberate shift towards outcome-driven partnerships. He noted that while organisations continue to allocate resources to CSR and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, there is increasing focus on accountability, impact measurement and long-term programme design.

He highlighted Rotary as a key partner in delivering these outcomes, citing its governance structures, volunteer-driven implementation model and strong accountability framework as critical to ensuring that corporate contributions translate into tangible community benefits.

A key highlight of dfcu Bank’s engagement with Rotary is its flagship healthcare partnership, implemented across the country. The initiative has developed into a structured, multi-year programme focused on expanding access to essential and specialised medical services.

Speaking on behalf of dfcu Bank, Helena Mayanja, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, outlined how the programme has evolved from a one-off initiative into a core pillar of the Bank’s community investment strategy. She noted that the partnership originated from dfcu Bank’s 60th anniversary activities in 2024, where a staff-led campaign identified healthcare access as a priority area requiring sustained intervention.

This insight informed the development of a more structured programme, with medical outreach camps now positioned as a flagship initiative under the Bank’s broader purpose of transforming lives and businesses.

Initial implementation in late 2025 reached more than 22,000 people across underserved communities, providing essential healthcare services. The programme has since expanded to include specialised interventions, including life-saving cardiac surgeries for children, demonstrating a clear shift towards deeper, high-impact healthcare support.

The partnership is currently being delivered under a defined three-year framework, bringing together multiple partners within a coordinated model that emphasises programme governance, performance tracking and shared accountability.

Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule acknowledged the role of corporate partners, including dfcu Bank, in strengthening service delivery across communities, noting that collaboration remains central to expanding the reach and effectiveness of development interventions.

Officials said that beyond healthcare, dfcu continues to support broader initiatives implemented through its partners, including programmes in water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as education and environmental conservation.

“The recognition highlights the Bank’s evolving role as a partner of choice in driving sustainable development, with continued focus on scaling programmes that deliver measurable, long-term impact across Uganda.”