Roke Telkom champions local innovation and infrastructure at 2nd National ICT Summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2nd National ICT Summit has proposed and discussed scaling Uganda’s digital economy through innovation and inclusion. Convened over two days starting July 18th at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, the summit brought together public and private sector leaders, innovators, and development partners to align efforts around Uganda’s digital transformation agenda.

On day one of the summit organsied by the ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU) with support from Roke Telkom and other industry stakeholders, delegates engaged in a series of thought-provoking panel discussions featuring tech leaders and policy experts. These sessions tackled critical issues at the heart of Uganda’s digital shift, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital skilling, and the infrastructure powering East Africa’s growing tech economy.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, who delivered a keynote address on “The Digital Transformation Roadmap as a National Growth Engine.” She outlined the government’s vision for positioning ICT as a driver of economic development, job creation, and service delivery, urging stakeholders to invest in scalable, inclusive digital infrastructure and solutions.

The momentum carried into the second day, where focus shifted toward regional cooperation, infrastructure development, and inclusive innovation. A major highlight was a powerful address by Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, who delivered a compelling keynote on the role of digital transformation in national development.

“Digital transformation is not just a technological shift; it is an economic imperative,” she said. “Our vision is to create a knowledge-based economy, where our people are producers of innovation, not just consumers. We must foster a digitally skilled population, support local innovators, and ensure that no one is left behind as we build Uganda’s place in the global digital economy,” she added.

Roke Telkom, Uganda’s leading home-grown telecommunications provider, reaffirmed its commitment to enabling this vision by investing in digital infrastructure and supporting emerging innovations. Timothy Mugenyi, Head of Partnerships and Community Impact at Roke Telkom, represented the company as a panellist in one of the summit’s most dynamic discussions titled, “Unlocking East Africa’s Digital Economy in Trade, Innovation, and Inclusive Digital Transformation.”

As the summit closed, there was a strong sense of unity and shared purpose among participants. Leaders from across sectors agreed on the need to work more collaboratively, combining resources, expertise, and innovation to accelerate digital progress, dismantle barriers to access, nurture local talent, and champion homegrown solutions that will shape an inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive digital economy that leaves no Ugandan behind.