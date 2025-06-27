Rockboom Has Changed My Life’: Kigozi Ibra drives away in brand new Toyota Noah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 27, cheers, tears, and disbelief filled the air as Kigozi Ibra, a humble employee of Nabugabo Updeal-Lungujja, became the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Noah, courtesy of the ongoing Boom Kyakala promotion by Rockboom. For Kigozi, who has always relied on company transport to get around, the moment was nothing short of life-altering.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. I can’t believe I’m now a car owner,” he said, beaming with joy. “Rockboom has truly changed my life.”

The emotional handover ceremony drew crowds from all corners of the neighbourhood. Family, friends, colleagues, and excited residents gathered to witness the grand moment. The Rockboom team was welcomed like heroes, met with ululations and jubilant chants as they handed over the vehicle’s keys to Kigozi.

Rockboom’s Boom Kyakala campaign is part of a Shs5 billion nationwide promotion that continues to send waves across Uganda, rewarding loyal consumers with life-changing prizes.

With more Toyota Noahs, motorbikes, smartphones, cash, and other goodies still up for grabs, Ugandans everywhere are getting in on the excitement. Participation is simple—buy a Rockboom, check under the cap, and win instantly.

As Uganda’s first locally produced energy drink, Rockboom is more than a beverage—it’s a badge of national pride. Manufactured by Hariss International in Kawempe, the brand has steadily grown into a household name. Its bold promotional drives, strategic partnerships—like the Shs1 billion sponsorship of the Uganda Rugby Union—and direct consumer engagement have made it a standout success.

With every winner like Kigozi, Rockboom continues to prove that it’s not just giving Ugandans energy, but also transforming lives—one bottle at a time.