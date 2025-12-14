Rising innovators position Uganda as a hub for practical, local solutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s innovation sector is proving that world-class ideas can be built right here at home. From digital platforms to practical, real-world solutions, a new generation of creators is redefining what it means to innovate in a resource-constrained but opportunity-rich environment. The latest episode of the Ugandan Podcast, “Made in Uganda: Innovation, Grit and a Future Built by Doers” captures this momentum, offering an honest look at the people driving the country’s next wave of transformation.

The discussion brings together three dynamic guests: Pearl Gakazi, co-founder of Kolaborate, Engineer Bainomugisha, professor of computer science at Makerere University; and Ronald Hakiza, founder of Uga Bus. Together, they unpack the realities of innovation building in Uganda from navigating limited resources and tight markets to sustaining momentum in an evolving innovation landscape. Each voice adds a unique perspective on what keeps the country’s innovation engine moving forward.

Innovation grows fastest when the problem is personal, and Hakiza’s story sets that tone. His idea for Uga Bus started the way many strong businesses do. Public transport was unpredictable, inconsistent and frustrating for everyday commuters. His solution was to build a structured system grounded in real human interaction.

He explains the lesson he learnt early on. “In Africa, innovation only works when there’s a strong offline infrastructure beneath it. Anyone can build an app, but what made Uga Bus powerful was our agent network of real people who ensured every ticket purchase was a smooth experience.”

His approach underlines a core message in the episode. Listen first, then build. Hakiza frames innovation as a response to frustration. He notes that paying attention to user experience and moving quickly to solve problems that affect thousands of people is a skill everyone should have.

Gakazi takes that theme into the creative space. Kolaborate was built to make it easier for Uganda’s creatives to connect, work together and showcase their talent. She then breaks down their biggest challenge.

“One of our biggest hurdles is the trust gap. Convincing someone in Uganda, let alone in Europe or America, that a team in Kitgum can deliver high-quality work is still a mental leap. The world knows Uganda for safaris and hospitality, but not yet for our incredible talent.”

She explains why the platform keeps pushing forward. Kolaborate wants users to feel comfortable engaging with digital tools without the pressure of complicated systems. Her conviction is straightforward. Creativity can thrive when people work together instead of isolating themselves.

“As a digital platform, we constantly face the chicken-and-egg problem, do we invest in improving talent quality or focus on securing demand? We have quantity, but quality still needs support and yet without demand, none of it matters. Balancing both is one of our biggest ongoing challenges,” she said.

Engineer Bainomugisha brings an academic view shaped by years of teaching and research. He speaks directly about the speed of technological change and how universities must adapt. “Technology is evolving so fast in that, what is current today may be outdated tomorrow. Our biggest message to students is simple: at university, learn how to learn. By the time students graduate, the technologies they studied may have changed. The ability to self-learn is no longer optional, it is the foundation that will carry them through the rest of their careers.”

He also pushes for innovation that fits local needs while also emphasizing that software engineering education must reflect Uganda’s actual context instead of copying models that work elsewhere.

The episode closes with a clear reminder that Uganda is full of capable builders who need an environment that supports growth. Engineer Bainomugisha calls for a stronger network of training and collaboration platforms. “To prepare graduates for new kinds of work, we need a critical mass of collaborative platforms across the ecosystem. One platform alone cannot absorb the thousands of young people entering the job market each year.”