Retired UN driver killed in Kasangati

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have brutally killed a retired employee of United Nations-UN in Uganda in Kyankyima Zone in Kasangati town council Wakiso district. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identified the deceased as Barnabas Kakyaama Muwonge.

According to Owoyesigyire, Muwonge met his death in the wee hours of Monday morning. His lifeless body was found by one of his relatives covered in a Polythene bag outside in his compound. Owoyesigyire says that the assailants took off with the deceased’s mobile phones, saying that they are treating the case as an aggravated robbery.

The deceased’s son and journalist with Vision Group Earnest Kyazze, says that his father had just recovered from a stroke following his retirement from the United Nations where he served as a driver for over 30-years.

“We spent sums of money in hospitals including Case clinic and Mulago National Referral Hospital. He had recovered as well and was doing his normal business, but we’re all shocked by people who intruded into the house and killed our father,” said Earnest.

A tearful Kyazze says that his father who has been staying alone had no misunderstanding with anybody in the village that could have led to his death. He called for police investigations to find his father’s killers.

Edward Muryanga Musoke, the area local council chairperson explained that they last saw the deceased on Sunday evening and it was a big shock to get information about his brutal attack.

The body has been conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago as investigations are ongoing in the gruesome murder.

URN