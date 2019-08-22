Retired priest hacked by own son over land

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Stephen Munvaneza, a retired priest is nursing wounds at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital after being hacked by his biological son over land.

Rev. Munvaneza was hacked by his 23-year-old son, Bosco Arinda on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rev. Munvaneza, he was sitting together with other with other residents at Murimba primary school waiting for surveyors to survey his land in Nyabigori village n Kitooma parish same parish when Arinda attacked them.

He says Arinda started insulting residents questioning why they want to buy his father’s land.

According to Rev. Munvaneza, he in vain tried to explain to his son who was armed with a machete but he attacked him and cut him on the head, face and back.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says Munvaneza was saved by residents who overpowered Arinda and confiscated the machete from him.

He says Munvaneza is admitted at Kabale Regional Referral hospital for treatment while Arinda is locked up at Kabale Police Station for interrogation.

Maate says preliminary investigations indicate that Arinda was under the influence of Marijuana and alcohol when he attacked his father.

Maate says the suspect faces charges of attempted murder once police investigations are complete under SD/74/21/08/2019.

Arinda told our reporter that Rev. Munvaneza was selling the land to one of the residents and they had converged to write an agreement.

He says that he cut his father out of anger because he had earlier warned him against selling the land in question since there is no valid reason.

*****

URN