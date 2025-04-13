Residents abandon road over poor state

DOKOLO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Amolatar and Dokolo districts are concerned by the continued deterioration of the Dokolo–Ochero–Namasale road. The road links to the districts of Dokolo, Kaberamaido, Amolatar, and Nakasongola.

Since last year, significant sections of the 34km stretch from Dokolo to Ochero have developed deep potholes, leading to increased travel delays and vehicle damage, forcing users to take the longer Dokolo- Kaberamaido town to Ochero road.

The road was being used following the temporary closure of the Karuma Bridge, as it serves as a key alternative route to Kampala via the MV Kyoga I and II (Namasale–Nakasongola) ferry crossing.

Due to the poor state of the road, users are forced to use diversions to district and community access roads to ease movement.

Recently, the district leadership temporarily banned the movement of heavy trucks and trailers across the district due to the poor condition of the roads.

Geoffrey Ocen, the LCV Chairperson, Amolatar, explained that the heavy carriage capacity of the trucks is damaging the other district roads, which should now be serving the community.

He further explained that attempts to rehabilitate the road have been futile, as the Ministry of Works says there is no money.

Ocen, who wondered why roads in the neighboring Kaberamaido district have been worked on, tasked the Ministry to rehabilitate the Namasale-Ochero Dokolo road.

Boniface Pule, the Assistant RDC of Amolatar, says plans are underway to work on the road, rubbishing the district chairman’s claims as political.

He implored the community to appreciate the good that the NRM government has done for Amolatar.

In addition to the central route’s challenges, district roads such as Aguludia–Anino-olal–Agoga and Opir–Nalibwoyo Landing Site have been submerged by the rising water levels of Lake Kyoga. The other roads, which are equally submerged, are Namasale-Chakwara-Awelo-Awelo-Awelo-Awelo-Awelo-Awelo-Awelo- Awelo and Alemere, then Alemere-Munutu to Odyak are all impassable.

Sam Odongo, the chairperson of the Amolatar business community, said that several cars break down, which affects business.

According to him, most businesses have closed because vehicles cannot deliver the goods due to bad roads.

Amolatar is a peninsula district surrounded by Lakes: Kyoga and Kwania, with one entrance through the Nakasongola ferry and one exit through either Dokolo or Kaberamaido district.

*****

URN