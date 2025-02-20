Report: 14 Ugandans killed in traffic accidents daily

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The traffic police directorate headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Lawrence Niwabiine, has released its 2024 road crash statistics showing that more Ugandans are perishing in traffic accidents every day.

Niwabiine’s report shows 5,144 Ugandans died in traffic accidents in 2024 translating to 14 daily deaths. This was an increase compared to 4,806 people who perished in road crashes in 2023 and this translated to 13 road demises every day.

According to Niwabiine, more road deaths were recorded between 6 pm and 8 pm whereby 894 Ugandans lost their life. This was followed by deaths that occurred between 8 pm and 10 pm which stood at 514 while the third highest road deaths occurred between 4 pm and 6p which stood at 511.

“The highest number of crashes in 2024 (3,780) occurred between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs. Similarly, fatal crashes (894) were also highest between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs,” Niwabiine stated.

Police indicated that road deaths have continuously been on the rise. For instance, 4,534 died in 2022 traffic accidents which meant 12 people per day. The deaths rose to 4,806 in 2023 translating to 13 deaths per day and now 5,144 meaning 14 deaths each day.

Traffic statistics show for the second time in the last seven years, bodaboda riders dying in road crashes have overtaken pedestrians. At least 1,720 bodaboda riders died in the 2024 crashes which was 54 more deaths compared to 1,666 pedestrian demise.

Susan Tumuheirwe, Safe Way Right Way (SWRW) programs coordinator, whose organisation conducted a study about road crashes involving bodaboda riders attributes this to several factors.

“We realized that many bodaboda riders and their passengers are dying in these road crashes because they do not wear crash helmets. These riders have different reasons for not wearing crash helmets. Some say the crash helmets are too hot and others say they are too small for their heads. All this shows they do not know the rights helmet standards,” Tumuheirwe said.

Bodaboda riders’ road deaths of 2024 mean nearly five died every day. This was an increase compared to bodaboda riders who died in 2023 who stood at 1,520 and those who died in 2022 were 1,404.

Niwabiine indicated that Sunday, Saturday and Monday are the days when both fatal and serious road crashes are recorded on Ugandan roads. For instance, 3,970 traffic accidents were recorded on Sunday, and 3765 road crashes were recorded on Saturday and Monday registered 3689.

“Collisions with pedestrians constituted 19.5% of all crashes. Rear-end collisions and sideswipes accounted for 16.2% and 17.7% respectively. Head-on collisions accounted for 13% and angle collisions for 10.5% of all crashes,” Niwabiine added.

****

URN