Renovation of Old taxi park to start next year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much anticipated renovation of the old taxi park will start next year. Works will include tarmacking and installation of a proper drainage system.

The renovation was supposed to start two months ago but faced resistance from taxi operators who argued that they had not been consulted. The resistance attracted the President’s intervention who then instituted a committee headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali to investigate the matter.

The Acting Executive Director KCCA Kitaka says the committee recommended that KCCA goes ahead with the renovations despite opposition from taxi operators. Kitaka says KCCA will follow the recommendation of the committee and start works immediately in January.

Moses Mawejje Birungi, the spokesperson of the Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association-KOTSA embraced KCCA’s move to renovate the park. He says that they had initially opposed the renovation because they were suspicious of some individuals with selfish interests who wanted to kick taxis out and take over the park.

Moses Waibale, a taxi operator, says that when it rains their work is made hard due to flooding of the park. He says that the renovation would improve their working environment.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju dismissed allegations that the operators will be thrown out after the renovations.

During the renovations, the taxis will be transferred other parks like Usafi, Kisenyi, New taxi park among others.

URN