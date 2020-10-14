Religious leaders differ on cleric’s involvement in elective politics

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are varied opinions among clerics on the active involvement of religious leaders in elective politics ahead of the 2021 general elections. The matter was a subject of discussion among clerics during a meeting convened by IRCU at Gulu at Golden Peace Hotel on Tuesday.

It comes a few days after the Catholic Church banned Rev. Fr. Charles Onen from engaging in any church activities following his decision to run for the Gulu East Division Parliamentary seat. In his October 5th circular addressed to all priests and Reverend Fathers, John Baptist Odama, the Archbishop of Gulu, said Rev. Fr. Charles Onen, the Second Curate of Holy Rosary Parish Catholic Church is no longer allowed to exercise priestly ministry.

“As a shepherd of the people of Gulu Archdiocese, I have the painful duty of communicating to you that, on 23rd September 2020 I had to issue a decree of suspension ‘a divinis’ for our brother, Rev. Fr. Charles Onen,” the circular reads in part. But the Church of Uganda Bishop for Northern Uganda, Johnson Gakumba, says priests are humans and can join elective politics at will.

He revealed that the Church of Uganda has Okayed its religious leaders to join elective politics to restore hope and integrity for a free corrupt country.

He was supported by Hawa Sebbi, the Secretary-General of the Yumbe Women’s league under Uganda Muslim Supreme Council. According to Hawa, participation in elective politics is an individual right that is guaranteed in Uganda’s constitution.

However, Joshua Kitakule, the IRCU General Secretary described clerics nursing ambitions to join elective politics as misplaced souls in priesthood. He explained that politics is very divisive yet the role of clerics should be uniting souls.

Speaking at the same meeting, retired Principal Judge, James Ogola implored Ugandans to engage in peaceful elections. “NRM primaries have given us a glimpse of what might befall this country. We must traverse the country and talk to people that they should denounce electoral violence,” he said.

He has advised the youth to concentrate their efforts in peaceful engagement for meaningful elections and called on the armed forces to distance themselves from partisan politics.

********

URN