Religious leaders ask security personnel to refrain from acts of brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders under their umbrella, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda- IRCU have asked security personnel from to refrain from acts of brutality.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Mbarara, Joshua Kitakule, the Secretary-General IRCU said as the country is trying to avoid incidents of electoral violence during and after the election period, the conduct of security personnel is worrying.

Kitakule said although the police are mandated to maintain law and order, the enforcement should be done with dignity and respect.

The call from IRCU comes a day after National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was arrested minutes after he was duly nominated.

Kyagulanyi was forcefully removed from his car as he exited Kyambogo and put into a police van. During the scuffle, scores of his supporters were injured.

Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi was also arrested following a stand-off at the party headquarters. He was pulled from his car and forcefully driven to Kyambogo for his nomination.

Justice James Ogoola, the chairperson of the Elders Forum said that due to the lack of sanity during the election period, it will be very difficult to convince the people that the election will be free and fair.

Justice Ogoola also said that the current political situation demands the intervention of religious leaders and elders who should mediate between all political players.

However, the Resident District Commissioner, Mbarara District, James Mwesigye who attended the media briefing faulted the religious leaders of being partisan.

Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop Ankole diocese agreed with Mwesigye but added that they will continue sensitizing the citizens to desist from electoral violence.

URN