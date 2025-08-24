Reigning champion Senegal eliminates co-host Uganda in CHAN quarterfinals

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Co-host Uganda has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ongoing CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

Oumar Ba netted the lone goal after 62 minutes, silencing the Ugandan fans at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala as Senegal secured a 1-0 victory.

The host had been a constant threat to Senegal’s defense, with Allan Okello, Reagan Mpande and Abdu Karim Watambala showing active attacking presence for the Cranes.

But Senegal managed to hold the Uganda Cranes to a goalless draw after 45 minutes, and came out stronger after the break.

In the 62nd minute, Libasse Gueye produced a good cross that a Ugandan defender couldn’t intercept, allowing Ba to fire a low right-footed shot past Uganda’s goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Despite the setback, the Uganda Cranes, cheered on by the home crowd, did not give up and kept attacking, with substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe coming close to scoring on two occasions. Arnold Odong also had his shot saved by Senegal’s goalkeeper Marc Philips Arona Diof.

It was a disappointing moment for the home fans when the referee blew the final whistle, while the Senegal players and the technical bench ran onto the pitch celebrating their qualification for the semifinal.

Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo expressed pride in his team, saying, “They beat us in the CECAFA 3-Nations tournament a few weeks ago, and now we have avenged.”

It was another heartbreaking exit for the co-host after Kenya was eliminated by Madagascar, and Tanzania was defeated by Morocco on Friday.

The CHAN tournament, which features players from teams competing domestically in their respective countries, will climax with the final on August 30 in Nairobi. ■