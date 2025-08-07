Reach A Hand, United Boda Boda launch sexual health and road safety campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to promote Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and road safety among riders, Reach A Hand, Uganda and United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union (UBBRCU) have launched a campaign to advance SRHR and curb road safety among boda boda riders.

The campaign, called “Kwatamu Awo – You Only Live Once” was launched on 6th August 2925 at Reach A Hand offices, Lungujja.

This partnership campaign entails mobile outreach providing HIV testing, counseling, blood pressure checks, and health education; traffic rule and protective gear sensitisation; distribution of condoms and safe sex advocacy around boda boda stages across the country.

The launch was attended by a consortium of industry players including chairpersons of boda boda stages around Kampala, boda boda riders, representatives from the Traffic Police, the Ministry of Health, and other development partners.

The boda boda industry is the backbone of urban and rural transportation in Uganda. However, due to the nature of their job, they are prone to significant challenges related to health, safety, and well-being, including high vulnerability to HIV/AIDS, limited access to reproductive health services, poor mental health awareness, and frequent exposure to road accidents.

The campaign is part of UBBRCU’s commitment to transfer the industry under a Social-Economic Transformative Development Model launched earlier this year.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report (2023), more than 4,500 boda boda-related accidents were recorded, accounting for the highest number of road crash fatalities.

Beyond the roads, riders face limited access to SRHR services, rising rates of HIV among young men, and widespread mental health challenges, often worsened by job stress and stigma. Many lack health insurance, access to accurate information, and safe spaces to seek help.

Speaking at the launch, Eric Ofwono, Ministry of Health Representative for the Commissioner Emergency Medical Services, acknowledged that the boda boda industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors. However, he expressed concern that it remains highly prone to road injuries, making road safety a pressing issue.

“Boda boda riders are often the first to arrive at accident scenes. Unfortunately, due to a lack of proper training, they are unable to provide basic first aid, and this sometimes leads to the loss of lives. With appropriate training, they will be able to manage such situations more effectively. Therefore, the plan to sensitize and train them is both timely and necessary,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Red Cross, is working to strengthen emergency medical services. “There is already a policy in place, and one of its key focus areas is building the capacity of communities to provide first aid. We hope to leverage this platform to train boda boda riders, equipping them with essential lifesaving skills,” he added.

Ofwono also emphasized that boda boda riders are not only vulnerable to road safety challenges but also face reproductive health risks, particularly HIV. “The high prevalence of HIV among riders is largely attributed to their lifestyle — shaped by the hustle of daily earnings and working under stressful conditions, which also contributes to mental health issues,” he explained.

“We want to see a situation where such risks are significantly reduced. Establishing this platform is a commendable step in the right direction,” he concluded.

The Superintendent of Police, and the Community Liaison Officer from the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Michael Kananura emphasized that road safety is a collective responsibility. He noted that sensitization is key, especially because new riders are joining the industry every day.

He added that passengers also contribute to risky behaviour — sometimes encouraging riders to run traffic lights due to time pressure. Risky behaviors include drug and alcohol use, and challenges from personal or family issues.

Mawejje Frank, National Chairman of the Boda Boda Union, explained the meaning behind the campaign: “Kwatamu Awo” — a popular Luganda phrase among boda riders used to caution each other against overspeeding. It’s a powerful peer reminder to slow down and stay safe.

‘’Through the Kwatamu Awo campaign, we aim to ensure that all riders access HIV services and receive continuous training in first aid. We are also committed to reducing the road carnage often associated with boda bodas”.

The CEO of Reach A Hand, Humphrey Nabimanya expressed commitment to ensuring that the objectives of this partnership and campaign are fully achieved.