Ranchers Finest partners with AAA Farms to launch Finest Farms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ranchers Finest has partnered with AAA Farms to launch Finest Farms, which creates a seamless “soil-to-shelf” ecosystem—connecting the cultivation of corn, soy, and sunflower for premium feed directly to a network of high-standard commercial and community outgrower farms.

This bold, fully integrated agricultural venture is designed to address the supply chain instabilities that have historically challenged the Ugandan hospitality industry.

Ranchers Finest is Uganda’s leading meat processing company that delivers premium quality, farm-fresh products to retail and hospitality sectors across the country, while AAA Farms (now known as Finest Farms) specializes in sustainable livestock production and integrated crop management, creating jobs and training more than 3,000 swine farmers in 2025.

By partnering with AAA Farms, Ranchers Finest has moved beyond procurement and into the “driver’s seat” of production. The new joint entity, Finest Farms, creates a seamless, “soil-to-shelf” ecosystem—connecting the cultivation of corn, soy, and sunflower for premium feed directly to a network of high-standard commercial and community outgrower farms.

“This partnership with Ranchers Finest to launch Finest Farms is a game-changer for the Ugandan meat value chain,” said official Greg Stone. “By aligning our agricultural expertise with the market leadership of Ranchers Finest, we are creating a bulletproof supply chain. We are proud to be the engine behind the most reliable pork supply in the region.”

To mark this milestone, Ranchers Finest and AAA Farms signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Finest Farms today at Ranchers Finest Headquarters, Bwaise, Kampala.

The Finest Farms model combines a state-of-the-art commercial farm and pork processing center with a robust Outgrower Program. This empowers local community farmers by providing them with high-quality feed and genetics from South Africa and guaranteed off-take agreements, while centralized and fully owned abattoirs, including a community abattoir, Honest Abattoir in Buikwe, which ensures transparency for farmers and ensures that every cut of meat meets the stringent “Finest” quality standard.

“We heard our partners loud and clear. It wasn’t enough to just apologize for market fluctuations; we had to build the solution ourselves,” said Collin Muyanja, CEO of Ranchers Finest.

“Finest Farms isn’t just a farm; it’s a whole network and value chain and our vow of consistency. We have invested heavily in this integration to ensure that when a chef puts our product on their menu, it stays there—every single day, at a price that makes sense for their business.”

Finest Farms officials said they are redefining the supply chain to provide customers with more than just pork. “We provide peace of mind. By moving away from unpredictable local markets and securing a dedicated, direct-from-source supply, Ranchers ensures that our clients enjoy unmatched consistency and quality they can trust, today and tomorrow,” an official said.