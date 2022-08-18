Rampant theft of church properties worries Lira residents

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The rampant cases of theft of public address systems, keyboards, wine and generators from churches in Lira city has raised concern among residents.

In the last three months, more than 10 churches have reported the theft of public address systems, generators, Altar wine and musical instruments.

In some instances, the thieves also steal personal properties of church leaders like in July when thieves stole a bicycle and motorcycle belonging to the catechist of St Mary’s Church of Uganda, Telela in Omito Ward, Lira City West Division.

The churches that have been robbed so far include Apostolic Fire Outreach ministry, St Peter Clever chapel in Odokomit, Odokomit PAG, Adyang Opiro Church of Uganda in Amuca, St Peter’s Church of Uganda Adyel, St Mark Odokomit, St Mary’s Telela Omito ward, St Paul Headquarter, St Philips Headquarters Anai, and St Peter’s Catholic chapel Barapwo.

Rev. David Otile, a senior pastor at Apostolic Fire Outreach Ministry where a set of their public address system and a generator have been stolen ssaid the theft has disorganized the church’s programs because hiring the equipment’s is very expensive.

Semmy Ogaba, a Christian of St Mark’s Church of Uganda Odokomit says most Christians are so used to the sound produced by the public address system that it is hard for them to sing praises and worship without it.

Richard Obote, the Catechist of St Peter’s Church of Uganda blamed the stealing on poverty and high level of unemployment saying youths have resorted to stealing in order to afford a living. He urged the security to step up enforcement at places such as bars and dancehalls to help contain wrongdoers.

However, Daniel Obonyo, the catechist of St Mary’s Church of Uganda Odokomit says through prayers, they have managed to recover their public address system although other items are still missing. He is optimistic that through more prayers, all church’s lost properties will be recovered.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Spokesperson says so far, three suspects including two watchmen of the church have been arrested over theft of church properties in Kwania district and investigations are ongoing on the other reported cases.

