Ramaphosa: I’m not in a fight with Kagame

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramphosa of South Africa met for the first time in Abidjan months after their open quarrel following the escalation of the conflict in DRC.

The two leaders sat at the same panel discussion at the ongoing African CEO Forum. Also on the panel, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouania, the immediate outgoing chairperson of the African Union.

Kagame and Ramaphosa had a feud at the end of January following a disagreement on how to respond to the crisis in Eastern DRC following the M23 capture of city of Goma.

The disagreement was over the deployment of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). The rebels attacked SAMIDRC position killing some of the South African soldiers.

The M23 attacks on peacekeepers resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop contributing countries, namely, Malawi and Tanzania, as well members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade. While the South African troops are being withdrawn from DRC, and while there is a ceasefire between the M23 and DRC, it appears like there has been bad blood between the Rwandan leader and his South African counterpart. President Ramaphosa openly denied that he is fighting Kagame.

Ramaphosa said he and Kagame have been in contact on phone and other communication.

The African CEO forum in Abidjan comes amidst skepticism about the African Union interventions in addressing the conflicts in the continent. Some of the major conflicts included one in Sudan, South Sudan, DRC and generally insurgencies in the Greate Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa.

Some experts say the ceasefire between M23 and DRC troops wouldn’t have taken place had the authorities in Qatar not arranged a meeting between Paul Kagame and Felixi Tishekdi of DRC. Kagame, in what appeared like diplomatic tone tried to downplay the role of Qatar and the United States of America to the ceasefire.

“Everyone is trying. Again, it comes back to us. But most of these developments. Are reminders that there are things we need to do that we haven’t done. This s similar to what happens in other areas. You find that we depend so much on external partners and forget to put in place what we really have to do” said Kagame.

The two leaders seemed to be at par in terms of what is being done to handle and address the conflicts including bringing peace troubled DRC. Ramaphosa was of the view that other external actors were needed.

“We must build peace ourselves because we live on this continent. And therefore we have a deep responsibility to ensure that peace indeed prevail. And what they are doing with United States, Qatar or whatever is part of the peacebuilding process. But is inherently African. And we must thank those who are assisting because they are our partners,” said Ramaphosa.

The Africa CEO Forum 2025 is being held amidst a shifting global balance, driven by the return of economic sovereignty and the resurgence of trade wars, demands a common African response.

Questions remain whether the institutions and mechanisms devised over several decades – from the African Union to regional economic zones and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – have delivered the expected levers of power and growth.

It remains unclear whether the private sector has found the conditions it needs to thrive, let alone emerge as a leading economic force.

Paul Kagame, Cyril Ramaphosa, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouania and two other presidents will discuss the required reforms and how the government and private sectors must collaborate to build a sovereign and sustainable continental power.

