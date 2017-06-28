Raila Odinga unveils ‘Roadmap to Canaan’ NASA manifesto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Kenyan Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has released his National Super Alliance NASA’s manifesto dubbed the ‘Roadmap to Canaan’.

“Foremost in our road map to remaking Kenya is to develop a national identity. Understanding what makes us Kenyans and good citizens,” Odinga said at the launch.

NASA said the second pillar “lays emphasis on the 2010 Constitution and the Devolution as it’s main transformative aspect. Matunda ya Katiba.”

The 2010 Constitution, NASA stated, emphasised on basic needs. “NASA believes Government’s first business is to feed, treat, house, educate Kenyans.” (see full manifesto bottom)

Odinga, 72, has managed to rally several of the country’s main opposition leaders behind him in a coalition called NASA, a boost to his fourth shot at the presidency after failing in 1997, 2007 and 2013.

Aside from the frontrunners Kenyatta and Odinga — both fielding the same running mates as in 2013 — there are three candidates from small opposition parties and another three independent candidates named by the election commission.

This evening, Pentagon will outline the change our coalition seeks as we present The 2017 NASA Manifesto #NasaManifesto #RoadMapToCanaan pic.twitter.com/9wGhBCAhsb — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 27, 2017

THE MANIFESTO

KENYA Nasa Coalition Manifesto by The Independent Magazine on Scribd