RAILA ODINGA: Covid-19 is real!

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenyan opposition political heavyweight Raila Odinga.76, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined at Nairobi Hospital, that is in the news for many reasons.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader said in a statement Thursday that Covid-19 is real. “I wish to use this opportunity to emphasize to our people that COVID-19 is real,” he said in his statement.

Raila walked in for routine medical tests at the Nairobi Hospital on March 9 after feeling some fatigue.

“This evening, I received a briefing from the doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days… While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19,” he said in his statement.

Focus in the past week has been on the same Nairobi Hospital after reports emerged that an African leader, said to be be Tanzania’s John Magufuli, had been admitted there. The Tanzania government has refuted the rumour.

Meanwhile, Former Somalia president Ali Mahdi Muhammad died at a Nairobi hospital two days ago after being hospitalised with Covid-19.