Questions linger in Arua Diocese over Fr. Angelo Matua’s death

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The death of Rev. Fr. Angelo Matua of Arua Catholic Diocese has stirred emotional reactions among Christian faithful and raised questions about the circumstances leading to his illness.

Fr. Matua, who died last Thursday at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala after spending about two weeks in the intensive care unit, was the parish priest of Nyio Catholic Parish in Ayivu West Division, Arua City, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His burial on Tuesday at his home parish in Micu attracted hundreds of mourners from across the West Nile region and neighbouring countries, including DR Congo and South Sudan. However, what was meant to be a solemn farewell quickly reflected the deep unease among some Christians regarding the cause of the priest’s death.

The tension became evident when a medical report was presented during the burial Mass. In the report translated into Lugbara Ti, Dr Aldo Pario of Pioneer Medical Centre explained that Fr. Matua died of Acute Respiratory Syndrome after suffering from cancer of the colon. Dr Pario also noted that non-communicable diseases are increasingly affecting younger people, including clergy.

But before he could complete his explanation and his appeal for lifestyle changes among priests and religious leaders, murmurs began spreading through the congregation. The reaction quickly grew louder, forcing him to halt his remarks.

For many of the mourners, the explanation did little to calm widespread speculation that had already taken root within the community. In the weeks leading up to his death, rumours circulated that Fr. Matua’s illness began after he reportedly received a suspicious gift allegedly containing a snake-like fetish.

Those present at the time claim the object later disappeared after it was sprayed with holy water. Although there is no evidence supporting these claims, the story has spread widely among Parishioners, feeding fears of spiritual attacks and demonic influences. Local leaders have since urged the faithful to remain calm and avoid escalating tensions within the church.

Marlon Avutia, the Mayor of Ayivu Division, appealed to mourners to resist anger and instead turn to prayer during what he described as a painful moment for the diocese.

Still, the emotional atmosphere at the burial highlighted the depth of concern among Christians, particularly because Fr. Matua’s death comes only months after the passing of another priest in the diocese.

Some members of the community believe the deaths reflect troubling spiritual battles within the church. Bernard Atiku, the Chairperson of the Central Organising Committee for Christians of Nyio Parish burial committee, told mourners that Fr. Matua had spoken about experiencing repeated strange attacks during his illness.

However, church leaders have cautioned against attributing the deaths of priests to supernatural causes without evidence. Fr. Godfrey Apangu, the Chairperson of the Arua Diocese Priests Association, attempted to reassure the mourners that illnesses affecting priests should not automatically be linked to human or mystical causes. His remarks were met with resistance from sections of the crowd, reflecting the struggle within the community to reconcile medical explanations with deeply held spiritual beliefs.

Presiding over the burial Mass, the Vicar General of Arua Catholic Diocese, Monsignor Kasto Adeti, encouraged Christians to focus on prayer and unity rather than speculation. He asked the faithful to continue praying for the soul of Fr. Matua and for the priests serving in the diocese. Fr. Angelo Matua was born on October 9, 1980, in Micu.

He studied at Pokea Seminary before proceeding to Kinyamasika National Seminary and was ordained a priest on June 30, 2012, at Ediofe Cathedral Parish. He served in Maracha Parish before being transferred to Nyio Parish, where he spearheaded several development projects, including the construction of a large octagonal church estimated to cost more than one billion Shillings. The project has already reached the roofing stage.

As the diocese mourns, many Christians say the priest’s legacy will be remembered through his dedication to community development and pastoral work. Yet beyond the grief, his death has also exposed deeper questions within the community about faith, illness, and how believers interpret tragedy.

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