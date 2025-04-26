Qcil marks World Malaria Day with free medical camp in Luzira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Quality Chemical Industries Limited (Qcil), Uganda’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, has successfully held an annual medical camp at St. Stephen’s Church of Uganda, Luzira, in commemoration of World Malaria Day 2025.

The event was grounded in this year’s global theme: “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” a call for a renewed effort to eliminate a preventable and treatable disease that continues to claim a life every minute—predominantly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In his address, Qcil’s Chief Finance Officer, Fred Andrew Kakooza, reiterated, “We are now operating as Quality Chemical Industries Limited – Qcil.” Adding, “Luzira has been our home for nearly 18 years, and we remain deeply committed to this community and the health of all Ugandans.

“This World Malaria Day, we are reminded that malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death, especially among children and pregnant mothers. The theme, ‘Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,’ is a powerful call to action.”

Founded in 2005 by Ugandan entrepreneurs, Qcil is the largest producer of WHO-prequalified antimalarial treatments in Sub-Saharan Africa—ensuring life-saving medicines are accessible and affordable across Uganda and the wider region.

“At Qcil, we are not just manufacturers—we are partners in the fight against malaria. Our focus is ensuring accessibility, affordability, and availability of high-quality antimalarial medicines for all Ugandans and across Africa. Today’s health camp is a reflection of that commitment. Together, let us work towards a healthier and malaria-free future,” Qcil’s Chief Finance Officer, Fred Andrew Kakooza, continued.

Uganda remains one of the countries most affected by malaria. According to the Uganda National Institute of Public Health, 37,195 malaria-related deaths were recorded in 2023. Children and pregnant women remain at the highest risk, with the disease contributing to maternal deaths, stillbirths, low birth weight, and ongoing cycles of poverty and poor health outcomes.

Speaking on the importance of local engagement, Qcil Head of Human Resource, Harrison Kiggundu said: “This initiative reflects Qcil’s mission to improve the quality of life by increasing access to effective, affordable medicines—particularly for vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children under five, who face heightened risks from malaria.”

The medical camp offered free malaria testing, treatment, and distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets. Community members also received pediatric care, antenatal services, diabetes and hypertension screenings, and free eye check-ups.

Experts has said that as Uganda continues to battle the disease, Qcil’s community-based approach and pharmaceutical innovation remain pivotal in the fight against malaria in Uganda and beyond.

