Putin arrives in Magadan before Alaska summit



MAGADAN | TASS | Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to the Russian-American summit in Alaska has stopped in Magadan, where he will visit the Omega-Sea plant, the Presidential sports complex, the Mayak Park social and cultural center, lay flowers at the monument to the heroic pilots, and hold a meeting with the region head Sergey Nosov.

After visiting the Omega-Sea plant, a unique enterprise for processing and refining fish oil, the head of state will go to the cultural and social center of the Mayak Park, which includes a space for exhibitions and temporary museum exhibitions, a conference hall, a cafe, a tourist visitor center and a workshop area.

Another point of visit will be the universal sports and recreation complex Presidential, the largest in the region.

The sports complex includes a multi-purpose gym for playing sports, an ice arena for hockey and figure skating, a 25-meter pool with eight lanes, a pool complex with water slides, a boxing gym, a hall for practicing kyokushin and other martial arts, and a gym for fitness, table tennis and yoga.

Memorial to the Heroes of Alsiba

After visiting the facilities, the president will lay flowers at the memorial to the heroes of Alsib (Alaska – Siberia highway). It is dedicated to the feat of the pilots of the First Red Banner Air Division and recalls the heroic episode of the Great Patriotic War. The memorial perpetuates the history of cooperation between the USSR and the US, depicting the moment of a handshake of the Soviet and American pilots against the background of a vertically mounted aircraft wing.

The memorial was erected on the day of the 75th anniversary of Victory in 2020 near the terminal building on the 13th kilometer of the Kolyma federal highway. The choice of its location is of particular importance: the old Magadan Airport played a key role in providing the material resources of the Alaska – Siberia air route. The route operated from 1942 to 1945 between Fairbanks in Alaska and Krasnoyarsk and passed through the airfields and runways of the Magadan Region in its capital and the villages of Seimchan and Berelekh. The airway was used to ferry American aircraft supplied to the USSR under lend-lease.

The flights involved a lot of risk. In the difficult conditions of the North, the pilots and technical staff showed courage and heroism.

At the end of the trip, Putin will also meet with Nosov and hold a meeting on the implementation of the Magadan master plan.

About the summit

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the key topic of the talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States would be the settlement in Ukraine, including taking into account the discussion that was held in the Kremlin on August 6 with the participation of Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff. Broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues will also be touched upon. Putin and US President Donald Trump will also discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting will be held in Anchorage, Alaska.