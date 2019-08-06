Public service commission re-advertises over 60 KCCA jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Service Commission has re-advertised over 60 jobs at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA following the failure of the initial recruitment process.

KCCA advertised over 200 jobs on June 6th, 2019 following a directive from the Public Service Commission Chairperson, Justice Ralph Ochan on April 18, 2019 that all vacant jobs be advertised.

However, the recruitment process couldn’t proceed. In an earlier engagement with the URN, the Director Administration and Human Resource in KCCA, Richard Lule cited unfortunate circumstances he didn’t reveal.

A section of KCCA staff protested the recruitment process accusing Lule of favoritism. The disgruntled staff petitioned the Inspectorate of Government to investigate the process.

URN couldn’t ascertain the status of the petition. The Spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government, Muniira Ali told URN that she was out of office and could only comment later. Now, the Public Service Commission has re-advertised some of the jobs.

They include the position of Director Treasury Services and Director Legal Affairs. The position of Director Treasury Services fell vacant after Daniel Kyambadde resigned.

He was replaced by Raymond Julius Kabugo in acting capacity. But he also tendered in his resignation on July 10, 2019. Earlier in April, the former Director Legal Affairs, Charles Ouma also resigned rendering the position he had held since 2011 vacant.

Caleb Mugisha who was deputy Director Legal Affairs now acts as the director. The two are part of over 60 jobs advertised on the Public service Commission website.

“Applications are invited from suitably, qualified, serving Public Officers in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) who were dully appointed and confirmed in Service by the respective Service Commissions to fill vacant promotional posts in KCCA” reads the post on the Public service commission website.

Seven position of deputy directors namely, Deputy Director Administration, Human Resources, Road Management, Transport Planning and Traffic Management, Internal Audit, Litigation and Procurement have been advertised.

Other positions include that of Cartographer, Animal Production Assistant, Roads technician, Drainage technician, Assistant Mechanical Engineer, Office Superintendent, Fuel Agent, Manager Building Construction Management, Officer Revenue Collection, Manager Revenue Accounting, and Officer Debt Management among others.

*****

URN