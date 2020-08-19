Prosecution hands over exhibits report in Kaweesi murder trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The state has finally handed over a report on the physical exhibits they intend to use in the trial of eight Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder suspects.

The report was handed over to the defense lawyers Anthony Wameli and Geoffrey Turyamusiima by the prosecution led by Marion Ben Bella at the Police Forensic Directorate in Naguru on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of six accused persons.

They included Bruhan Balyejusa, Shafiq Kasujja, Yusuf Nyanzi, Jibril Kalyango, Joshua Kyambadde and Yusuf Mugerwa.

Abdu Rashid Mbaziira and Aramathan Higenyi couldn’t make it since they are locked up in Luzira prisons which has restricted their movement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report shows that prosecution will rely on ten items including 49 cartridges, two projectiles, five fragments, 18 mobile phones, one central processing unit dell type, 20 simcards, three memory cards, four airtel simparks, 18 simcards, four motorcycles and police vehicle registration number UP4778 where the trio was gunned down.

Wameli told URN shortly after the inspection, they didn’t find some of the items they expected at the exhibition.

On Monday, the pretrial conference for the case that was scheduled to take place in the International Crimes Division of High Court failed to take place after prosecution told pretrial Judge Duncan Gaswagga that they hadn’t shared the exhibit report with the defense because of some misunderstanding.

Justice Guswaga gave both parties one day to finalize with the exercise and return to court on August 21, 2020.

About the case

Kaweesi was shot dead together with his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and driver, Godfrey Mambewa on March 17, 2017, in Kulambiro in Nakawa Division in Kampala by assailants riding on motorcycles.

Police picked up several suspects. However, after screening, only eight remained behind and were charged with the trio’s murder and aggravated robbery.

