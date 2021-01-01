Projects unveiled by President Museveni during campaigns stir queries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has raised queries over the infrastructural projects that are continuously being unveiled by President Yoweri Museveni amidst the campaign trail.

He says that apart from constituting voter bribery, some of the projects are being unveiled in districts where campaigns were halted by the Electoral Commission. The Commission banned campaign rallies in several districts and cities branded “super spreaders” of COVID-19.

The districts include Wakiso, Mukono, Kampala, Jinja, Kabale, Kalungu, Masaka, Tororo, Luwero, Buikwe, Buvuma, Kayinga, Mbarara, Kabarole, Fort Portal City, Kasese and Kazo. The commission urged the candidates to adhere to the changes to avoid a total ban on their activities ahead of the January 14th, polls.

But Kyagulanyi is concerned that while his activities are continually interrupted, President Yoweri Museveni recently unveiled two projects namely, the construction works of Busabala-Najjanankumbi road and the Mukono-Katosi-Nyenga road which are both located in districts where campaign activities were banned.

However, Museveni said he was not campaigning since on the two occasions, he never wore his National Resistance Movement attire. “For the commissioning of Mukono-Katosi road, I had to remove my yellow campaign shirt and come with a suit so that no one says I am breaking any rules…” Museveni posted on his social media pages.

NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba says that there are programs which have been on schedule and they would go on during elections or not. He says the President has the responsibility to account even during elections.

Experts say that because there is no law that requires a sitting president to resign before campaigning for office, Kyagulanyi cannot challenge this as a form of campaigning. Political analyst Yasin Ssekamatte says that although Kyagulanyi has a point, it is difficult to justify that a sitting president is campaigning.

Crispin Kaheru, an election observer says that the President is not campaigning, but Kyagulanyi should be allowed to launch any projects that he has in those districts too. He says he can open up his offices, meet a few people in those areas and police should not stop him.

Robert Kirunda, a lawyer and lecturer says that the President even during the campaigns is still the Head of State and that normal government business continues even during campaigns. He says a supreme court ruling of 2016 exonerated the President and this issue was resolved.

“As a matter of law, they should allow even Kyagulanyi to launch projects of his own, open offices around the districts, but will they allow him.” Kirunda questions.

Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission Spokesperson says that the commission has issued clear guidelines which the candidates should adhere to.

*****

URN