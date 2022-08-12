Prof. Francis Omaswa installed first Chancellor Soroti University

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prof. Francis Omaswa was on Thursday installed as the first Chancellor of Soroti University.

Omaswa was recommended for the office by the University Council during a meeting held on March 31, 2021.

Prof. Omaswa, 79, is the Executive Director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, an initiative incorporated in Uganda and promoted by a network of African and international leaders in health. He is also the former Chancellor of Busitema University.

After assuming office, Prof. Omaswa said that his leadership will ensure that Soroti University becomes accountable to the communities it serves. He noted that there’s a need for partnerships with other universities to make Soroti University great in Uganda and across the borders.

Soroti University has enrolment of 326 students since 2019, when it opened its gates to learners. The University runs three academic programs; Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Nursing Science, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Computer Engineer.

Until May 2008, Prof. Omaswa was a special adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He also served as the Director General for health services in the Ministry of Health in Uganda where he was responsible for coordinating and implementing major reforms in the health sector, including quality assurance and decentralization.

Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State in charge of Primary Education said that the installation of Prof. Omaswa as the first Chancellor of Soroti University will promote development through academic excellence in the University. She cautioned the university management against internal fights.

Eng. Dr. Vincent Kasangaki, the University Council Chairperson said that Prof. Omaswa’s professional works will enable the growth and development of Soroti University. He said that he was enlightened by the choice of the council that recommended the appointment of Prof. Omaswa.

Prof. Omaswa was the founding chair and later served as vice chairman of the global Stop TB partnership; was one of the architects of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria; and served as chair of the portfolio and procurement committee of the Global Fund board.

Omaswa is a graduate of Makerere Medical School, a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, founding president of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa, and a senior associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In his message delivered by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, President Yoweri Museveni said that Prof. Omaswa’s leadership will enable Uganda’s vision of promoting innovation, science, and technology to address high unemployment levels in the country.

