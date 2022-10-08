PREVIEW: Haaland looks unstoppable ahead of Premier League weekend

London, UK | Xinhua | Southampton’s defenders will have to steel themselves on Saturday for their visit to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, because although they know the threat waiting for them, nobody has been so far able to stop it.

Erling Haaland has scored a hat-trick in each of Man City’s last three home games and also netted twice in their Champions League win against Copenhagen in midweek and expect to add to that against a visiting Southampton that conceded 13 goals this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have netted 29 goals in eight league matches (including six against Manchester United last weekend) and this looks like a match that is not going to end goalless.

The weekend in the Premier League has plenty of other interesting matches with Arsenal’s home game against Liverpool the standout.

Arsenal’s home win against Tottenham last weekend showed their title credentials and this offers another chance for Mikel Arteta’s side to show they have what it takes.

Incredibly, Arsenal have not scored against Liverpool in their last six meetings in all competitions, but with Liverpool’s defense looking rocky (rather than rock solid) this season, that statistic is likely to change.

Graham Potter seems to have clicked into gear at Chelsea with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend followed by a 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League and his side should win at home to Wolves, who are still waiting to name the replacement for Bruno Lage.

Conor Gallagher impressed for Chelsea last week and should get another chance to show his ability to score goals from midfield.

Roberto De Zerbi’s debut as Brighton coach was a 3-3 thriller at Anfield, with Luis Trossard netting a hat-trick, and Saturday’s game of 4th against 3rd also promises as his side entertains a Tottenham side that misfired against Arsenal and drew a blank in Frankfurt in midweek.

Leicester claimed their first win of the season when they thrashed Nottingham Forrest on Monday, with James Maddison in standout form, and he will have another chance to put forward his England claim in the visit to play a Bournemouth side unbeaten in four games.

Two more England candidates (Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney) will also be in the spotlight when Newcastle United entertain Brentford at St James’ Park.

Marcus Rashford showed how important he is to Manchester United with two goals in the Europa League on Thursday and he will start when his side visit Everton, who are slowly improving under Frank Lampard and have not lost in seven games in all competitions.

Fulham will have Joao Palhinha back to offer midfield stability back for their visit to play West Ham, although Nathaniel Chalobah is out after his early red card in last week’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

Crystal Palace have to start during decent performances into points when they receive Leeds United, while on Monday, Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper is probably in the last-chance saloon after five consecutive defeats and needs a win at home to Aston Villa to keep his job.