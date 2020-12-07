Presidential candidate Kabuleta wants curfew lifted ahead of festivities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential Candidate Joseph Kabuleta has called for the lifting of the curfew imposed in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic ahead of the festive season holiday.

According to Kabuleta, curfew is at the center of impoverishing Ugandans as most businesses like restaurants, gyms, saloons and events have to close before 9;00 pm which is the time they make most of their money.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Kabuleta says that to date he sees no science behind the continued curfew time and COVID-19 reduction and it is important for the Government to lift the curfew time from the current 9;00 pm for good since COVID-19 could actually be here to stay.

Kabuleta says that his assessment of curfew and business indicates that Kampala alone loses up to 2 million dollars alone because of curfew daily. He says although other countries have lifted curfew up to 11;00 pm and midnight, he thinks Uganda should get rid of curfew in order to restore its economy.

He says that businesses have to recoup what they lost in the whole year during the festivities and limiting them to a particular time would continue to affect them. Kabuleta also says that it is unheard of and unimaginable to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Day under curfew.

Kabuleta says that it is time for Ugandans to learn to live with COVID-19, or else people will continue dying of the effects of the lockdown instead of COVID-19 itself.

He says curfew has kept a lot of people poor by his own assessment because Kampala is a modern city with a lot of businesses that depend on night movement.

President Museveni’s Press Secretary Don Wanyama says that there has not been any discussions so far about festive season and lockdown measures.

Ugandans have in the past celebrated especially the new years with overnight prayers, night clubs, and events graced with fireworks and music shows, but it is unclear how this year’s festivities will be celebrated.

Although most sectors of the economy have opened up, only night clubs and bars remain closed.

URN