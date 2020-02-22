President Museveni refutes links with Rwandan dissident Kayumba Nyamwasa

Katuna, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said that Uganda has no links with General Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa, the leader of Rwanda National Congress (RNC).

Museveni made the statement while speaking to locals at Kyonyo in Katuna Town Council and Kabale-Katuna roundabout in Kabale town after a meeting with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at Katuna/Gatuna border on Friday evening.

The meeting arises out of a standoff between Uganda and Rwanda that was heightened with the closure of the Rwandan border at Katuna in February 2019. In the aftermath,

Rwandan authorities led by President Paul Kagame accused Ugandan authorities of abducting Rwandan citizens and locking them up in ungazetted areas.

Uganda was also accused of hosting dissidents especially from the Rwanda National Congress and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, who have declared war on the Kagame-administration. Rwanda also advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda, saying it can’t guarantee their safety.

But President Museveni stated that he and the Ugandan government has no relations with Nyamwasa and his allies neither is he interested in their conflicts with Kagame.

Museveni says that all he knows is that Nyamwasa fell out with Kagame and fled to South Africa for asylum. He added that he was not aware if Nyamwasa and his allies are passing through Uganda to destabilize Rwanda.

Museveni says that the Ugandan government will respect the summit and investigate if Nyamwasa and his allies are passing through Uganda targeting to create insecurity in Rwanda.

On releasing Rwandan prisoners, Museveni says that only those with minor cases will be released but those with capital offences like murder will face trial.

URN