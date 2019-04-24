President Museveni directs establishment of industrial parks in Oyam, Nwoya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has directed the establishment of two industrial parks in Oyam and Nwoya Districts.

The proposed industrial parks will be powered by Karuma Hydro Power dam.

The Land, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Betty Amongi, says they have written instructions from the president to expedite the acquisition of land for the proposed industrial parks.

Without divulging details, Amongi said the ministry has partnered with Oyam District local government to search for the required land especially within Kamdini Sub County, approximately about 15km from Karuma Hydro Power dam.

Whereas she didn’t disclose the time frame for implementation of the presidential directive, Amongi said the president Museveni wants the proposed industrial park projects implemented immediately.

She has called on residents to start preparing to benefit from the proposed industrial parks.

John Ogwang, a resident of Kamdini Sub County in Oyam district is excited about the proposed industrial parks, saying they will create market for their agricultural produce.

He is also optimistic that constructing an industrial park in the area will accelerate infrastructural development.

Chris Ongom, the Oyam District council speaker has welcomed the Presidential directive, saying it will create jobs for youths.

He also says the industrial parks will boost their revenue projection as a district.

Alex Oremo A lot, the Lira District LC V chairperson told URN that they are willing to allocate part of Aler land to Uganda Investment Authority for the establishment of the industrial park.

Oremo notes that they are just waiting for the conclusion of a court case filed by the residents who have been using part of Aler land to pave way for its allocation to government.

Just last week, President Museveni Commissioned the newly built Soroti Fruit Factory, one of the factories at the Soroti based Industrial Park.

******

URN