President Museveni cautions public servants against sectarianism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned civil servants against sectarianism while delivering services to the country.

President Museveni also asked public servants to treat as satanic any person promoting sectarianism which he described as a poisonous ideology because it sets up communities against each other and kills cooperation. He added that leaders who promote sectarianism based on identity, tribe, and religion are enemies who should be shunned by all.

The president’s message was delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the closure of a two-week patriotism and leadership training for staff from the Ministry of Public Service at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi on Friday evening.

The president emphasized the need for patriotism because it inspires people to place the national interests of their country above narrow sectarian tendencies. According to Museveni, what people need most is service delivery rather than divisionism along tribal and religious differences, adding that public servants should embrace peace and unity in order to execute their duties diligently.

He equally tasked public servants to desist from causing tension among themselves and the political wing as they execute their duties.

Museveni added that the training undergone by the Ministry of Public service officials is important to equip public servants with the right ideas in order to foster social and economic development. He further tasked government workers to ensure accountability and put service delivery above self.

The Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa said that the government had decided to train all public servants, and politicians in patriotism to align national interests for Vision 2040.

Muruli Mukasa further explains that the training is targeting all people in all the government ministries right from the minister to the office attendants and will later be rolled out to local governments.

The director of the National Leadership Institute Brigadier Charles Kisembo said that the two-week training for the Public Service Ministry officials was aimed at developing a resourceful, responsible, loyal and resilient citizenry ready to defend and transform the country.

