President Museveni backs chief justice on land eviction guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has supported the guidelines issued by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe regarding land evictions.

Last year, following the unlawful eviction of hundreds of people from Lusanja Land, Wakiso District, Katureebe said that judicial officers should first visit the land under dispute before taking a decision.

This was after the Nabweru Chief Magistrate Esther Nansambu issued orders of eviction on land and yet she had no powers.

In a speech read by the Vice President, Edward Ssekandi at the function of opening the New Law Year at High Court in Kampala, Museveni said that government spends a lot of funds looking after people who have been illegally evicted.

Museveni also warned landlords who connive with judicial officers and evict people illegally.

He also said that the government will purchase vehicles for judicial officers to ease their movement to disputed areas.

Katureebe said that the Judiciary continues to be challenged in the area of land settlement.

He explained that the Land Division has over 9,010 cases awaiting trial, which implies that each of the five Judges in the Division has about 1,802 cases on average.

Katureebe said that the judiciary will this year hold special land justice sessions at the High Court and Chief Magistrates Courts to handle cases that affect infrastructural developments.

