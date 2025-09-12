Premier Distilleries wins People’s Choice Award for Coffee Spirit Vodka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Premier Distilleries Limited (PDL) has been named the 2025 People’s Choice Award winner in the Blended Alcohols category for its Coffee Spirit Flavoured Vodka.

The recognition was announced during the People’s Choice Awards Gala Dinner held on August 29 at the Imperial Royale Hotel, officiated by Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi. The event brought together leading brands and business leaders from across the country.

PDL’s Coffee Spirit Vodka outcompeted established brands including Uganda Waragi, Ambiance Waragi, Torero, Empire, Gilbeys, Wild Crane, Vigor, Big 5, and Adrikos 7 Hills.

Soma Rushi, CEO of Premier Distilleries, said the award reflects the trust of Ugandan consumers.

“Being named Uganda’s People’s Choice in 2025 is an honor that belongs to our consumers. They have spoken, and their trust in our Coffee Spirit Vodka motivates us to keep raising the bar. This award is proof that excellence and authenticity resonate with Ugandans,” he said.

The award comes as the company rolls out its Bikole Masavu campaign, a three-month nationwide promotion aimed at rewarding consumers with practical prizes. Rushi said the timing made the win even more significant.

“It is even more meaningful as we run the Bikole Masavu campaign, which is directly touching lives and giving back to the people who make our success possible. At Premier Distilleries, we see this recognition as both a celebration and a responsibility to continue delivering quality and creating impact across Uganda,” he added.

So far, winners in Kampala, Mbale, and Luwero have taken home cash, boda bodas, and tuk tuks, with many already using them to support small business ventures. The latest winner, Roggers Nangosya Shiango of Nabumali Town Council, received a brand-new boda boda.

First established in 2009, the People’s Choice Awards are regarded as Uganda’s leading recognition for business excellence. Winners are selected through nationwide consumer surveys designed to capture authentic public opinion and preferences.