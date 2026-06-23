Ninye Tabz out on police bond following 5-day detention

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Andrew Nabimanya, alias Ninye Tabz, a known National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter who spent five days in security detention, has been released on police bond after being dropped at Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala. Nabimanya was picked up by unknown security operatives on Wednesday last week near the former NUP headquarters in Kamwokya.

According to witnesses, he was taken away in Toyota vans commonly referred to as “drones” that opposition groups have repeatedly associated with alleged abductions. Tabz was released on police bond on Monday evening, five days after his reported arrest on June 17. As part of the bond conditions, he was ordered to keep a low profile and refrain from speaking to the media or making public statements about his detention. Police bond documents seen by URN indicate that he is facing charges of unauthorised disclosure of official information and unlawful disclosure or obtaining of personal data.

He was ordered to report back to CPS on June 29. His arrest comes amid several other complaints of arrests and alleged abductions involving opposition supporters and pro-change groups, who describe the incidents as continued “silent abductions” following the January 14–15 general elections.

On Monday, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke declined to comment on Nabimanya’s disappearance, saying he was not aware of the arrest. However, sources at Kampala Central Police Station later confirmed that Nabimanya had been brought to the station, where he secured a police bond with assistance from his lawyers led by Kakulu Tumusiime.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya first announced Nabimanya’s arrest on Wednesday evening through X, formerly Twitter, describing it as illegal. The anti-corruption whistleblower and photojournalist was reportedly picked up and taken to an unknown location. Despite calls for his release, Rubongoya said security agencies, including police and the army, did not respond.

“We’ve just been informed of the abduction of Ninye Tabz from Kamwokya a short while ago. He has been whisked away in a drone. The lawlessness continues!” Rubongoya posted. Leader of Opposition and Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi also condemned what he described as the continued targeting of mainly NUP supporters. Reports of opposition supporters being arrested have continued since the 2021 general elections, with opposition groups saying the incidents increased again in early 2026 ahead of the presidential polls.

NUP alleges that more than 3,000 of its supporters have been arrested and are being held in various detention facilities on political charges linked to the 2026 election period. However, security agencies, including the police and army, have consistently denied allegations that NUP supporters are being “abducted” or kidnapped. Authorities maintain that those arrested were taken into custody lawfully over legitimate criminal and security-related offences.