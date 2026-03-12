PRAU: Strike a balance between professional and personal life

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has held an event that brought together female professionals from across sectors to reflect on their journeys, share experiences, and discuss how to strike a healthy balance between highly demanding careers and personal lives.

Women in Uganda’s public relations and other professional disciplines gathered on Saturday, 7th March 2026, a day before International Women’s Day, at Revive Wellness Spa in Kololo for the PRAU Women celebration held under the theme “The Full Woman: She’s Got It All”.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita urged women in the profession and beyond to participate in what she described as a “powerful and refreshing celebration” of women shaping Uganda’s PR industry.

She said, “As women in communication, we hold immense influence in our workplaces, our homes, and across the public sphere. When we join efforts and support one another, we don’t just grow individually but also elevate the entire profession.”

Nakasiita highlighted that the PR profession can be demanding, often requiring practitioners to manage complex communication strategies, stakeholder relationships, and tight deadlines. For many women, this professional pressure is coupled with personal responsibilities at home. She therefore encouraged women to rely on each other for support, mentorship, and shared learning as they navigate both career and family roles.

The event featured a panel moderated by Sumin Namaganda, the Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, at Uganda Development Bank, expounding on “Why Women Make Great Leaders: Charismatic Leadership for Effective Teams”.

Panelists revealed that women often feel pressured to excel in every aspect of life simultaneously: career, family, and community responsibilities. However, they noted that achieving balance is possible when women intentionally build communities that provide emotional, professional, and practical support.

Olive Birungi Lumonya, the Deputy Director General at UCAA, encouraged women in leadership to lean on communities by empowering them to excel at what they do so that, on the other hand, women can strike a balance between their professional and personal lives with the right support system.

She said, “Soft leadership is powerful leadership. When you lead with empathy and understanding, you create space for people to grow, thrive, and perform at their best.” Lumonya added, “Empathy is not weakness in leadership; it is strength. It allows leaders to understand people, support them, and guide them better.”

Edna Torana, CEO of Scanad Uganda, argued that when people understand the vision and the ‘why’ behind what we do, they stop feeling like employees and start feeling like part of the journey. Emphasizing the crucial role women play in leadership.

“People don’t just work for jobs, they work for people. When you align with the people you work with and share the same values, the work becomes more meaningful,” mentioned Elizabeth Namaganda, Head of Marketing & Communications, Pride Bank.

Under the Beauty Class session, Cerinah Tugume, Founder of Serene Beauty, revealed that self-awareness also involves self-acceptance. She noted that “It is important not only to know yourself, but also to accept who you truly are. This means understanding your strengths and recognizing your weaknesses.”

Tugume explained that self-acceptance is about being at peace with who you are while understanding that growth is always possible. It is the ability to say, “I am enough,” while still striving to become a better version of yourself. Being self-aware may reveal areas where you are weak, but it is not an excuse to remain the same. Instead of saying, “I am enough in my weaknesses,” the question should be: How can I outgrow these weaknesses? How can I work on them? How can I empower myself to improve?”

Rosette Najjemba Ssegujja and Hannah Owot’s panel guided ladies to prepare for the I Do and how they can keep it real when married.

Throughout the day, participants shared success and vulnerability stories that resonated with their peers. Young practitioners spoke about navigating early career challenges, while senior professionals reflected on years of experience and lessons learned along the way.

In addition to the panel sessions, women participated in a makeup session (codenamed Beauty Treat), a Healthy Woman session on women’s reproductive health, a hands-on First Aid training session, a session on “She Is Bold and Beautiful,” and a Lion Queen session that included meditation. These sessions were moderated by Lyn Tukei, PR Manager, Capital Markets Authority; Megan Katasi, Communications Consultant, and Sandra Akello, Managing Director at Sello Expressions.

For many participants, the PRAU Women’s Day event was more than just a celebration; it was a reminder that success is not a solo journey but one that can be supported by mentors, colleagues, and friends. Therefore, Women in Public Relations can continue to break barriers while maintaining the balance necessary to lead fulfilling lives.

The event was powered by C-Care Uganda, Action Imagery, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Unilever, allso, Uganda Red Cross Society, Newman’s Foods Limited, and Pepsi Uganda.