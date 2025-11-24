PRAU awards set for December 4th

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 9th edition of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) Excellence Awards is scheduled for December 4th, 2025, at Protea Hotel in Kampala under the theme “Recognising Innovation and Impact in Public Relations”.

The PRAU Excellence Awards were established to honor exceptional work in the public relations sector in Uganda across various categories. These awards showcase the dedication and excellence of individuals, organizations, and professionals in the field of public relations and communication.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the event, PRAU President Irene Nakasiita emphasized that the PRAU Excellence Awards serve as a vital platform for promoting PR excellence by recognizing individuals, organizations, and professionals who serve as brand custodians and advocate for strategic PR in their workplaces. This, in turn, creates a positive narrative for their organizations.

Nakasiita stated, “The PRAU Awards are implemented under our five-year strategic plan, which is guided by two main objectives: contributing to the professionalism and regulation of PR practices in Uganda through high ethical and professional standards, and enhancing the value proposition for PRAU members. Our vision is to build a community of public relations practitioners who uphold the highest standards of professional practice in Uganda.”

She further explained, “Through the PRAU Excellence Awards, we can demonstrate the impact and contribution of PR to organizational and national growth and sustainability. We appreciate all our partners who have supported us along this journey.”

Nakasiita urged the PR community and all professionals who value the PR craft to purchase tickets and join in the celebration of the winners.

“The ticket prices are Ushs. 250,000 for PRAU members and Ushs. 300,000 for non-PRAU members. Students can attend for Ushs. 100, a fee applicable to both members and non-members. Additionally, a corporate table for ten will be available for Ushs. 3 million.”

These awards are sponsored by Bank of Uganda, NBS TV, AfroMobile & NextCom, PwC, UBC, Affinity Media, UNOC, Crown Beverages, MTN Uganda, UEDCL, Galaxy FM & TV, CEO Magazine, Softpower Communications, Guide2Uganda Ltd, The Independent and PML Daily.

The PRAU Excellence Awards 2025 aim to recognize campaigns that effectively showcase creativity, originality, and innovation in their development and implementation. The judges will particularly focus on how public relations innovation contributes to stakeholder satisfaction and the achievement of organizational goals.

The 13 categories to be awarded:

1. Best Media Relations and Media Management

2. Best event/experiential

3. Best Internal Communication/ Employee Engagement Campaign

4. Best Crisis Communication

5. Best CSR and Sustainability (Merge with ESG Report)

6. Best Public Affairs Campaign

7. Best Corporate Communication

8. Best Not for Profit

9. Best corporate/online publication

10. Best social/digital communication

11. Best PR Agency

12. Best Overall PR Campaign

13. Lifetime Achievement Award