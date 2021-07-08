PostBank to disburse government COVID-19 relief funds

PostBank Uganda has been appointed to disburse the government COVID-19 relief funds to the select Ugandans heavily impacted by the pandemic

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda has been appointed to disburse the government COVID-19 relief funds to the select Ugandans impacted by the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, it said in a notice sent to The Independent on July 08.

As opposed to distributing food as was in the first lockdown, the government of Uganda through the Office of the Prime Minister is using mobile money to disburse funds to support people that were affected by the re-instating of lockdown intended to curtail the second wave of the pandemic.

George William Kiyingi, the manager in charge of Grants and Strategic Partnerships at the Bank said, the payments will be made via Airtel Money and MTN Mobile Money to reach 501,107 households across Kampala Metropolitan Area and all cities and municipalities.

Government has allocated Shs53bn for this cause. Each beneficiary will receive Shs102,400. Kiyingi said, the Bank has in place the required assets to ensure that all beneficiaries adequately receive their funds.

“PostBank will make the payments as instructed and return to sender what has not been received,” he said, adding, “the support systems in charge of the disbursement process are well aligned, equipped and ready to serve our population once we receive a go ahead from the government of Uganda.”

Those whose National Identification Numbers (NINs) do not correspond with their mobile money account details will access their funds through the 14 PostBank mobile vans spread across the country.

A beneficiary shall present his/her valid National ID for verification and issuance of funds. The beneficiaries of the COVID-19 relief funds, according to a list released by the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, include; barmen, DJs, barmaids, waiters, waitresses and bouncers, gym and restaurant workers, food vendors in taxi, bus parks and arcades, musicians, comedians, producers, car washers, slum dwellers, street vendors, shoe shiners, promoters, salon and massage parlor employees, teachers and support staff in in both government and private schools, orphans and vulnerable children.