Portugal to consider recognizing State of Palestine at UN in September: PM

LISBON | Xinhua | Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Thursday that the government intends to consult President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and all political parties represented in Parliament to consider recognizing the State of Palestine during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Portugal, together with a group of other countries, reexamined the issue and the conditions for recognizing the State of Palestine during a meeting in New York from July 28 to 30.

“From multiple contacts, it was possible to determine that many of the states with which Portugal has coordinated positions on the matter expressed a willingness to begin the procedure of recognizing the State of Palestine,” the statement read.

At the conclusion of the international conference, Portugal signed a joint declaration with 14 other countries expressing their readiness to consider recognizing the State of Palestine.

When questioned about the government’s position, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Thursday that there is only one foreign policy and that he supports the government’s stance, indicating alignment between the two offices.

Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia have recognized the State of Palestine since last year. France said last week that it would recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly. ■