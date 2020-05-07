Popular herbal mixture ‘Embaluka’ adulterated with viagra- NDA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority (NDA) is warning the public against using two herbal mixtures on the market after they found them to have high doses of sildenafil citrate also known as Viagra, an oral drug used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

According to David Nahamya, the secretary for the National Drug Authority, Embaluka hard core drink, the brand name for the herbal concoction marketed as an energy booster and treatment for among others premature ejaculation had high doses of viagra.

The same were the findings for another product marketed as Mega Power manufactured by herbalists trading as Kaggwa Health Research Center. While the tested batch for Mega power was manufactured in January 2019 and will expire in 2022 that of Embaluka expires in 2021.

Nahamya said that the herbal division carries out tests on herbal medicines and thereafter alert licensed outlets about safe ones that are approved for general use.

The challenge though he says many people turn to self-medication when it comes to herbs and often get them from hawkers who cannot be tracked.

******

URN