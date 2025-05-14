He was a long-standing ally of Francis, who repeatedly called for peace

COVER STORY | AGENCIES | Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago was elected pope on April.08, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. He has chosen the papal title of Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old cardinal, who spent much of his clerical life abroad in Peru, emerged as a candidate during a closely watched conclave that followed the death of Pope Francis.

Leo, who is fluent in Spanish and Italian, was named pope amid growing ideological divides within the Catholic hierarchy, with cardinals split over whether to continue the more inclusive direction charted by Francis or return to stricter doctrinal enforcement.

Leo represents the “dignified middle of the road,” the Rev. Michele Falcone, a priest in the Order of St. Augustine, told The New York Times on May 2.

New Pope Addresses St. Peter’s Square

Leo paid tribute on April.8 to his predecessor, Francis, in his first remarks as the 267th pope.

He also emphasized values like inclusivity and bridging divides, saying: “We have to seek together to be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges and dialogue, always ready to accept, like this great piazza, with its arms, we have to show our charity, presence and dialogue with love.”

An American in the crowd, identified as Donna, expressed joy at Leo’s selection, telling CNN it was “amazing” that he’s the first American pope.

“I’m just—I’m shocked and I’m thrilled and I just hope that he continues to do the wonderful work that Pope Francis did and just makes us all unified in the end,” she told CNN.

Why Did Robert Prevost Choose the Name Leo XIV?

The papal name “Leo” has now been adopted by fourteen popes in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, making it one of the most frequently used papal names.

The first, Pope Leo I, also known as Leo the Great was a pivotal figure in church history. He is renowned for his theological contributions, including his articulation of the doctrine of the Incarnation, and his role in strengthening the authority of the papacy. One of his most notable achievements was when he persuaded Attila the Hun to turn back from his invasion of Italy, enhancing Leo I’s legacy as a protector of Rome.

Pope Leo III crowned Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor in the year 800, solidifying the alliance between the papacy and European monarchy.

Pope Leo X, a member of the powerful Medici family, reigned during the early years of the Protestant Reformation and is remembered for excommunicating Martin Luther. The use of “Leo” conveys strength and continuity, linking its bearers to the influential legacy of Leo I.

Who Is Robert Prevost?

Ordained in 1982, Leo received a doctorate in canon law in Rome at the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas.

He served for two decades in Peru, where he served as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, and became a naturalized citizen. Prior to that, he served at the Order of St. Augustine, long before being appointed by Francis to head the Dicastery for Bishops, a powerful Vatican office that oversees episcopal appointments worldwide, per the Associated Press.

Leo has often emphasized service. In an interview with the Vatican’s official news site, he said last year: “The bishop is not supposed to be a little prince sitting in his kingdom,” but is “called authentically to be humble, to be close to the people he serves, to walk with them, to suffer with them,” according to The New York Times.

Daniel Rober, associate professor and chair of Catholic studies at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, told Newsweek that Leo may have been viewed as a more appealing alternative to Cardinal Pietro Parolin due to administrative strengths and perhaps being “less kind of tainted by the Vatican bureaucracy.”

That could also be viewed negatively by a lot of cardinals, especially from outside of Italy and Europe, he added.

Where Is Robert Prevost From?

Leo was born and raised in the south suburbs of Chicago, where he was part of St. Mary of the Assumption parish near Dolton, Illinois, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. His Midwestern roots, combined with decades spent abroad, have made him a figure who bridges cultural and geographic divides in the global Church.

“It was pretty apparent back then that was going to be his route,” St. Mary’s graduate John Doughney told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Some of us had considered it. It was kind of a fantasy for most young men. For him, I think it was true calling.”

How Is the New Pope Selected?

The papal conclave is the centuries-old process by which the College of Cardinals gathers in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote. A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new pontiff, and voting rounds continue until that threshold is met.

The length of time it takes to elect a pope can vary. Francis was elected after two days.

Mary Hallan FioRito, senior fellow at The Catholic Association, told Newsweek that this was a particularly unique conclave in church history due cardinals in areas of the world never before being represented, from places like Burma, Tongo and Cape Verde.

“As they have been meeting here in Rome since the death of Pope Francis, Cardinals from Europe, Africa, Oceania, North and South America and Asia, have been discussing the needs of the people they serve, and are discerning what qualities would be most important in the next pope,” FioRito said. “In one sense, every papacy builds upon its predecessors, but each newly elected pope brings his own distinctive personality to the job.”

What Has Robert Prevost Said About LGBTQ+ Issues?

Pope Francis was traditionally seen as progressive when it came to LGBTQ issues.

Leo was reported by The New York Times as saying in 2012 that pop culture created “sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel.” In the speech to bishops, he referenced the “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

Italian newspaper La Repubblica last month described Prevost as “cosmopolitan” and “appreciated by conservatives and progressives.”

What Has Robert Prevost Said About Immigration?

Leo’s experience as a bishop in Peru had him work with immigrants. According to The New York Times, he was praised in the country for his efforts to support Venezuelan immigrants.

Leo has also shared some posts on social media that appear to criticize the Trump administration’s hardline policies on immigration and deportations.

In February, the pope (then a cardinal) shared an op-ed on X (formerly Twitter) criticizing Vice President JD Vance’s comments about Jesus Christ.

“JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others,” the piece was titled.

It referenced a Fox News interview Vance gave on January 29, where he said, “There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that.”

Leo also re-shared a post from another X account in April sharply criticizing President Donald Trump and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s comments in the Oval Office regarding the Trump administration’s deportation of more than 200 migrants—many of whom do not have a criminal record—to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador.

The post quoted Evelio Menjivar Ayala, auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., who asked: “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

What Were Prevost’s Links to Pope Francis?

Leo was a long-standing ally of Francis, who repeatedly called for peace.

In 2023, Francis summoned the American-born cardinal to Rome, appointing him to lead the influential Vatican office responsible for screening bishop appointments worldwide—considered one of most powerful roles within the Catholic hierarchy.

The move thrust Prevost into the global spotlight, positioning him as a frontrunner heading into this month’s conclave with a level of visibility few others have.

Leo’s ascent to the papacy also comes after some past controversy

As reported by The Pillar, abuse survivors have raised concerns about his past handling of misconduct allegations. Leo has not commented publicly on the issue since assuming his role in the Vatican.