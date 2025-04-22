Pope Francis to be buried on Saturday

VATICAN CITY | TASS | Pope Francis will be buried some time between Friday and Sunday of this week, a Vatican spokesman said.

He said that under Vatican rules, the funeral must take place on the fourth to sixth day after the pope’s death. The exact date will be agreed upon by cardinals at a Tuesday meeting.

The spokesman also recalled that the pontiff had expressed the wish to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome with a public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. He took the helm of the Catholic Church as the 266th pope in 2013, following the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI (1927-2022).

On March 23, Francis was discharged from the hospital, where he had spent nearly 40 days. He had been treated for a complicated form of pneumonia and, as his doctors later reported, came close to death twice. The pontiff was ordered to have two months of complete rest, but he began briefly leaving his residence in the former Vatican hotel of St. Martha’s to visit St. Peter’s Basilica.

On April 20, the head of the Roman Catholic Church was driven in the popemobile through a square full of worshippers who had come out to celebrate Easter.

The funeral of #PopeFrancis will be held Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square. pic.twitter.com/P97EC6zaa2 — Catholic News Service Rome (@CatholicNewsSvc) April 22, 2025

The Vatican has released the first images of Pope Francis’ body after his death. His body lies in state at the Domus Sanctae Marthae chapel, surrounded by Swiss Guards, cardinals, and Vatican officials. The coffin will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica for public veneration… pic.twitter.com/wOYg0Sy9oC — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) April 22, 2025

