Pope Francis overcomes critical phase, but remains in hospital

VATICAN, ROME | TASS | Doctors have decided to lift their guarded prognosis for Pope Francis, who was admitted to hospital with pneumonia on February 14, the Holy See’s press service said.

“The improvements recorded in previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope’s good response to pharmacological therapy,” the press service said in a statement. “For these reasons, the doctors have decided today [on Monday] to lift their guarded prognosis. However, given the complexity of the Pope’s clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days.”

Doctors maintained their guarded prognosis after several episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency. The pope undergoes non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night. In daytime, he receives additional oxygen through nasal tubes.

Over the past two days, the pontiff was able to follow the Curia’s Spiritual Exercises via a video link with the Paul VI Hall.

SOURCE: TASS