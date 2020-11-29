Politicians warned against dragging Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu into campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu cultural institution has warned candidates against using the kingdom to gain personal interests.

In a statement, the kingdom said it had noted with great concerns that some selfish elements are using the kingdom’s symbols and colors to achieve political mileage for unknown reasons.

Others are accused of issuing out statements and messages that the kingdom finds uncalled for as it struggles to restore peace in the kingdom.

John Thawite, the kingdom spokesperson said that the kingdom is appealing to the subjects to disregard persons who want to front the kingdom into their political ambitions.

“We urge the banya Rwenzururu of goodwill to ignore and shun such messages.” He noted.

“Anyone who therefore purports to love the Obusinga and our king but continues to engage in contrary acts should be doubted and accorded the highest contempt that he deserves.” part of the statement reads.

According to Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga, conflicts in the kingdom are as a result of political leaders who mingle their political agenda under the guise of fighting for the kingdom.

Friday marked four years when the army raided Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace in Kasese town. More than 200 people were arrested and more than 100 royal guards killed.

Before the palace attack, security officers alleged that the palace was a training ground for royal guards who planned to destabilize the country.

Mumbere and royal guards were arrested and arraigned in court on charges of terrorism, treason, murder, attempted murder and theft among others.

They were remanded to prison. Although Mumbere and other kingdom officials were released on bail, the remaining suspects are still on remand.

Recently, Muraga said that the government is set to release part of the Rwenzururu royal guards who have been in jail since 2016.

*****

URN