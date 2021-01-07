Police’s Chief of Joint Security Gen Bakasumba recalls 15 commanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, the police’s Chief of Joint Security has recalled 15 police commanders to Naguru police headquarters.

Bakasumba who rarely conducts police transfers in his message seen by Uganda Radio Network – URN has recalled Regional Police Commanders – RPCs, District/Division Police Commanders- DPCs and Officers in-charge of Police Stations –OCs.

The 15 officers who include Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police have been asked to return to police headquarters with immediate effect and without designated titles. The reasons for evokes could not readily be established.

Julius Gobolo has been dropped from the position of RPC North-West Nile and replaced with Dennis Okuja who has been RPC East Kyoga, Samuel Odongo has been dropped from being DPC Wandegeya and replaced with James Kawalya, Alphonse Musoni who has been DPC Gomba has been replaced with Richard Erimu, Sulait Kitaka dropped from Nakaseke DPC post and replaced with Moses Nanoka.

Edson Muhangi has been dropped from Sironko DPC post and replaced with Henry Abaho who has been Bushenyi DPC, Robert Ojandu from Kapchorwa has been replaced with Joseph Bakaleke, Moses Alang from Yumbe has been replaced with Patrick Okoto, Geofrey Sebunga who has been DPC Bugiri has been also been moved to police headquarters.

Other recalled commanders include Amir Magulu from Mityana to police headquarters, Isaac Kushaba from Luwero to police headquarters, Gideon Byomuhangi from Wobulenzi to police headquarters, Dickson Turyatemba from Mbarara to Naguru, Dennis Bello Bulwa from Wandegeya to police headquarters, Emmanuel Tumukunde from Bweyale to force headquarters, Herbert Abantu from Sironko to headquarters, Alger Bitambara from Agago to headquarters and Apollo Namanya.

Gen Bakasumba in the same message has moved Kampala Capital City Authority –KCCA security commander Kituma Rusoke to East Kyoga as deputy RPC, Tonny Ondoga has been appointed DPC Kiryandongo, Joseph Bongo appointed DPC Nakapiripirit.

*****

URN