Ex-Policeman guilty in Floyd murder case

The Independent April 21, 2021 NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT |  Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of all charges in the George Floyd death in in Minneapolis, Minnesota. AFP reports that the Floyd family lawyer has hailed the Monday verdict as “turning point in history” of the US.

AFP reports that Chauvin was handcuffed, taken into custody after the guilty verdicts.

The jury convicted Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin of second-degree murder and lesser charges for killing George Floyd.

