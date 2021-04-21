Ex-Policeman guilty in Floyd murder case

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of all charges in the George Floyd death in in Minneapolis, Minnesota. AFP reports that the Floyd family lawyer has hailed the Monday verdict as “turning point in history” of the US.

AFP reports that Chauvin was handcuffed, taken into custody after the guilty verdicts.

The jury convicted Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin of second-degree murder and lesser charges for killing George Floyd.

Watch: a jury has found former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges he faced in connection with the murder of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/FCvehbOkdG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin is handcuffed and led out of court pic.twitter.com/RF163AcwLO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021