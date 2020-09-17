Policeman arrested for shooting one dead, injuring two others

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sembabule police are holding one of their own accused of shooting to death one person and injuring two others. The suspect whose identity has been withheld is attached to Nankondo police post.

The deceased has been identified as Jimmy Luyinda, a motorcyclist in Masaka while the injured are Safari Murihona and another only identified as Ssebayira. The duo is nursing injuries at Bamwe health center in Matete trading center. The two were injured on Tuesday evening Nankondo village in Lwebitakuli sub county when the suspect opened fire to disperse a mob from the residence of Fred Ssenyondo.

The angry residents raided Ssenyondo’s home and torched it for allegedly bringing fetishes on the village, which are terrorizing them. Ssenyondo called police to come to his rescue which prompted the officer to open fire but some of the bullets caught Luyinda killing him on spot and injuring two other people. Luyinda had travelled to Nankondo to celebrate with his father; Sperito Ssali for winning in the NRM party primary elections.

Anthony Mubiru, one of the residents accused the police officer of being negligent saying he should have shot in the air to disperse the crowd instead of shooting directly at residents.

Lwebitakuli sub county LC III chairperson, Steven Akabwayi says he is saddened by the shooting. He says the situation would have been different if the officers had acted professionally.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Region police spokesperson says they have detained the officer to help with their investigations into the matter.

He says preliminary investigations show that the trio was hit by stray bullets fired by the officer deployed to disperse the mob. Nsubuga has condemned the incident and warned the public against taking the law into their hands saying they have launched a manhunt for the people who burnt Ssenyonjo’s house.

URN