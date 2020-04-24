Police upgrades its app to ease access during lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has moved to upgrade the force’s App to help Ugandans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Police’s Chief Political Commissar- CPC AIGP Asan Kasingye working alongside Information Communication Technology ICT directorate headed by CP Felix Baryamwisaki have upgraded the App.

Dubbed Uganda Police Force Mobile Application [UPF MOBI APP] was first launched by Kasingye and Baryamwisaki in 2018 purposely to simplify location of nearby police station, lost and found property.

However, in a joint statement, Kasingye and Baryamwisaki said they have realised a need to include more features in order to ease accessibility for health and security emergency during day and night hours.

The six new features include a map which can help a person seeking help to locate a police station or post nearest to him or her with officers handling all emerging issues ready to intervene for necessary guidance.

“The App, when downloaded to an individual’s phone can quickly help the nearest police to connect a person in need of help to the patrollers and other response units in the callers’ locality for a faster response,” the statement reads.

The Information Communication Technology and CPC directorates bosses say the new features can also enable a driver to check if his or her vehicle has outstanding traffic penalties/tickets this gives instant results. CPC, ICT have selected a team of IT experts to manage the App, receive and manage information shared on the App but also to swiftly connect those in need to response units.

“We believe this will reduce response time to incidents, thus minimizing pain and loss. We therefore encourage everyone to download the MOBI APP and follow the simple steps to personalize it to one’s phone. This will ease access and information sharing with the nearest Police in any area in Uganda,” the statement further reads.

The steps to download the application include going to play store on your smart phone, download UPF MOBI APP and then follow the steps to personalize the App to your phone. The App has also been upgraded to maintain a record of lost and found properties such as National Identification cards.

Other things one can find on the App is a list of lost and found National ID’s being kept at different police stations and a record of missing persons reported to police.

URN