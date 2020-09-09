Police to recruit another 5,000 police officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have kicked off the recruitment exercise of another 5,000 probation police constables to beef up its force strength, currently standing at about 50,000.

According to police, the new 5000 officers form part of the required 10,000 officers whose recruitment was launched in the 2019 program to re-enforce the man power gaps of the police force.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said the exercise of receiving applicants’ applications started on Monday and it will end on 19th and then the screening process will be led by the Inspector General of police. He says that those who will successful pass the screening process will be rolled out for a one-year training programme in Kabalye-Masindi police training School.

He says that applicants for the post of probation constables must possess a Uganda Certificate of Education with at least five credits, including in English and mathematics. Suitable applicants must be Ugandan citizens of good conduct aged between 18 and 25, without any criminal record, physically fit and ready to undertake basic training of 12 months and ready to work in any part of the country.

“Those interested must submit clear handwritten application letters, passport size photos and photocopies of other relevant documents,” CP Enanga said. “All these requirements must be delivered by individual applicants to their nearest police divisions and then transferred to the headquarters for scrutiny.”

The recruitment comes closely after another batch of 5,000 officers had recently completed the training at police training school, Kabalye in Masindi district. The new recruitment will bring the police strength close to over 50,000 officers.

Enanga has warned those intending to apply that anyone who will try joining using forged documents and giving out bribes may end up being arrested.

Last year’s recruiting exercise which started in July is alleged to have been marred with scandals. Atleast 130 of the recruits were rejected moments after arriving at the school on grounds that they had fake academic papers and health documents.

Back then, the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola ordered for fresh scrutiny of all files of trainees and it was established that some 2,100 were above the required age.

