Police stop Bobi Wine campaign, taking him back to Magere

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Police has halted planned campaign rallies by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in Kalangala, and taking him back to his home in Magere, Kampala. He advance team, have all been arrested.

Police issued a statement soon after the National Unity Party said their leader had been arrested.

Kyagulanyi was expected to campaign in Kyamuswa County areas including Kachanga- Kacungwa in Mazinga Sub County, Kisaba, Namisoke and Misonzi and Kalangala Town Council at Kaala Play ground.

However, he was blocked by the army and police from proceeding to the campaign venues.

More than thirty NUP supporters who were accompanying Kyagulanyi were also arrested including his chief bodyguard Eddie Mutwe.

POLICE STATEMENT

Please disregard false claims by NUP and other social media platforms that Hon.Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been arrested, while on his campaign trail in Kalangala District.

We would like to clarify that the candidate was restrained for continuously holding massive rallies amidst the increased threats of coronavirus, in total disregard of the Electoral commission and Ministry of health guidelines. He’s being transferred to his home in Magere, Kampala

Part of his advance team, captured on Cctv cameras and several video footages, while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles , inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested.