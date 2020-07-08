 Police, St Augustine chapel disagree over release of Tegu’s mob justice footage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a disagreement between police and Fr. Josephat Ddungu, the Chaplain of St. Augustine Chapel in Makerere University over the release of CCTV footage showing how Emmanuel Tegu, a former veterinary student was clobbered.

Tegu was reportedly clobbered by a mob near Lumumba hall on June 27th on suspicion that he was a thief. He passed on at Mulago National Referral Hospital on July 4th due to multiple organ failure resulting from internal bleeding.

His relatives and friends claimed that he had been killed by law enforcement officers, a claim police vehemently denies. Police instead blames Tegu’s attack on mob action. This morning, a team of detectives from Wandegeya and Makerere police stations went to St. Augustine Chapel to retrieve CCTV footage to establish circumstances under, which Tegu was clobbered.

The team comprising of uniformed and plain clothed officers blocked journalists from accessing the CCTV control room as they extracted the footage. However, Fr. Josephat Ddungu, the Chaplain of St Augustine Chapel told the officers that the footage must be shown to the media and public.

Police is still consulting on whether or not to allow in journalists as demanded by Fr. Ddungu. Some residents of Makerere University claim that Tegu was first chased by police officers who even fired three bullets. Police apokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists early this week at the government owned media center that they had secured CCTV footage showing the deceased naked chasing police officers.

He also claimed that the deceased had a history of mental illness. However, Tegu’s friends Teddy Alwayo and Micho Gatwine, says he has never had any mental illness.

URN